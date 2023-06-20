Bantag’s arrest ‘a little bit tricky’ due to his police connections – DOJ

MANILA, Philippines — The arrest of former Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director Gerald Bantag is “a little bit tricky” since “he has certain networks within the police,” the Department of Justice (DOJ) admitted on Tuesday.

DOJ spokesperson Mico Clavano noted that Bantag is a police officer himself, but that this fact does not mean it has prevented them from investigating or trying to arrest the ex-BuCor official.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview, Clavano was asked if the P2-million reward for Bantag’s arrest implies law enforcement’s negligence.

READ: TIMELINE: Veteran radioman Percy Lapid’s slay case

FEATURED STORIES

“The accused as you may know is also a police officer, he has certain networks within the police, which makes it a little bit tricky,” replied Clavano.

“I’m not saying it has impeded in any way our investigation or the attempt to arrest Bantag, it’s just that the public themselves, as the source of the funds, has also put emphasis upon resolving this case,” he also explained over ANC.

READ: Arrest warrant out vs Bantag, Zulueta for assassination of Percy Lapid

Clavano, however, quickly clarified that no public funds were used in the total P3 million reward for the arrest of Bantag and his deputy Ricardo Zulueta, emphasizing that the amount was raised by concerned groups and individuals “interested to keep this case to continue moving forward.”

“It’s a very important case that involves media freedom, freedom of speech, and the right of citizens to life, so others see the importance in the gravity of this case, that’s why they came forward to assist,” he said.

READ: DOJ, NBI offer P2M reward for arrest of ex-BuCor chief Bantag; P1M for Zulueta

On Monday, the DOJ announced that a P2-million reward will be given to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of Bantag. It added that another P1-million bounty is raised for the arrest of Zulueta.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Clavano, the reward was posted for two different reasons: to expedite the case and to streamline the information that they have against Bantag.

READ: Muntinlupa court orders arrest of ex-BuCor chief Bantag for murder of Bilibid inmate

kga

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>