Banyan Tree Group Unveils New HOMM Brand with First Location in Phuket, ThailandBTCI1.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 13 January 2022 – Banyan Tree Group, one of the world’s leading independent hospitality groups, debuts HOMM as the newest concept within the Group’s global multi-brand ecosystem. HOMM Bliss Southbeach Patong, a 71-room contemporary beachfront property in Phuket, Thailand offering stylish and wallet-friendly accommodations, will serve as the brand’s first-ever location.

HOMM is one of five new brands within Banyan Tree Group’s growing ecosystem of concepts that provides a sensible lifestyle and globally diverse experiences, while embodying the feeling of home. Ideal for families, couples and business executives alike, guests will find ease in reliable services, signature facilities, communal dining options and well-designed, price-friendly accommodations elevated by the Group’s purpose-led, sustainable tourism standards. Destination-specific, immersive travel experiences and locations in key second-tier cities give travelers opportunities to engage in local culture.

“With the introduction of our HOMM brand, we strive to provide guests with true “sense of home” comforts that act as a base camp for new experiences and adventures, while simultaneously supporting the local community. HOMM Bliss Southbeach Patong’s close proximity to Phuket’s culturally rich attractions and coastal region provides global travelers with the ability to fully engage with locals and foster sustainability and stewardship practices through Banyan Tree Group’s world-renowned ‘Stay for Good’ program, a blueprint for future HOMM locations to come,” said Chatchaya Jearranai (May), Hotel Manager of HOMM Bliss Southbeach Patong.

Blending the essence of Phuket’s tropical beach with Banyan Tree Group’s signature service standards, HOMM Bliss Southbeach Patong sits on Patong Bay’s southern end, with unrivaled views of the Andaman Sea along 1.5 miles of white sand beaches. The newly refurbished guestrooms boast contemporary beach-inspired accommodations, with 39 rooms featuring sea-facing private balconies and terraces or ground-floor plunge pools. Indulgent bath amenities encourage relaxing mornings, while the property’s two outdoor pools, beachfront access and proximity to top tourist attractions provide for exciting afternoons. Culinary offerings include quick bites, like HOMM’s signature breakfast buns from Seagulls on Southbeach, or all-day dining at Rice Bowl, best known for authentic Thai cuisine.

As part of the Group’s Stay For Good program inspiring purposeful stewardship among guests and local communities, each HOMM property will advocate for a unique endangered species, centrally displayed in the lobby areas via origami art. For example, at HOMM Bliss Southbeach Patong, an origami creation of the Black Billed Gull can be found upon entering the lobby to raise awareness of the native bird. Waste-reduction initiatives and educational programs for locals will also be implemented, ensuring the holistic wellbeing of each HOMM community.

For a limited time only, travelers staying a minimum of three nights can enjoy HOMM Bliss Southbeach Patong’s opening offer with a starting rate of THB 1,500 and a one-time dinner credit of THB 500. For more information, please visit https://www.hommhotels.com/hotels/homm-bliss-southbeach-patong.

High-resolution images are available here.