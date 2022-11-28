This is the BAR Exam Result November 2022 full list of passers as released by the Supreme Court (SC).

The board exam results including the list of passers, excellent and exemplary passers, performance of law schools, and other announcements related to this will be posted on this website once SC will release it.

Supreme Court Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin S. Caguioa headed the simultaneous digital and regionalized 2022 Bar exams.

The simultaneous digital and regionalized 2022 Bar exams were held on November 9, 13, 16, and 20, 2022 at 14 local testing centers in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

SC said that 9,183 aspiring lawyers out of 10,006 approved examinees finished the 2022 Bar exams, having a 91.77% turnout.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS:

EXAM COVERAGE

Political and International Law (with related tax principles) 15%

Labor Law 10%

Criminal Law (and practical exercises) 10%

Commercial Law 10%

Civil Law I 15%

Civil Law II (and practical exercises) 10%

Remedial Law I 15%

Remedial Law II (with basic tax remedies) and Legal Ethics 10%

RELEASE DATE

The Supreme Court is expected to release the BAR exam result a few months after the examinations.

REMINDER

The BAR exam result may be released by the Supreme Court earlier or later than the target date without prior notice.

PASSING PERCENTAGE

BAR examinees should have a general average of 75% with no grade lower than 50% in any of the subjects.