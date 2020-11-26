Barack Obama Gives Drake The OK To Play Him In A Film About His Life

Barack Obama has given Drake of all people his blessing to play the former President in a film.

Now, while there’s no immediate public knowledge of a forthcoming film based on Obama and his life, he’s the type of guy that’s bound to cop the biopic treatment at least once.

As reported by Consequence Of Sound, Obama was asked the million dollar question of “will you let Drake play you in a movie?” as part of his recent appearance on 360 with Speedy Morman.

“I will say this: Drake seems to be able to do anything he wants. That is a talented, talented brother,” Obama said in the interview.

“So if the time comes and he’s ready? You know what, Drake has — more importantly, I think — my household’s stamp of approval. I suspect Malia and Sasha would be just fine with it.”

Drake has actually previously expressed his willingness to play 44 in a film, all the way back in 2010.

“I hope somebody makes a movie about Obama’s life soon because I could play him,” Drake said to Paper Magazine.

“That’s the goal. I watch all the addresses. Any time I see him on TV, I don’t change the channel. I definitely pay attention and listen to the inflections of his voice. If you ask anyone who knows me, I’m pretty good at impressions.”

Despite this, 2015’s ‘Energy’ had Drake rap, “My actin’ days are over” so we’ll see if he ends up stepping up to the plate.