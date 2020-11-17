Barack Obama Shares The Songs That Helped Him Through His Administration In New Playlist

Barack Obama is on the cusp of releasing his new book, and to commemorate the occasion he has shared a new playlist with the songs that remind him of his time in office.

Of course, anyone that’s familiar with the former president’s music taste knows that he is an out and proud Beyoncé and Jay-Z fan, with two songs from the former – ‘Halo’ and ‘At Last’ – and ‘My 1st Song’ from the latter.

There are some sing-a-long classics on the list, like Fleetwood Mac‘s ‘Rhiannon’, Eminem‘s ‘Lose Yourself’ and U2‘s ‘Beautiful Day’, and there’s also some legendary American standards, like Frank Sinatra‘s ‘Luck Be A Lady’, Aretha Franklin‘s ‘The Weight’ and Miles Davis‘ ‘Freddie Freeloader’.

There’s also a clear head-nod and show of love to Michelle Obama, as The Beatles‘ 1965 track ‘Michelle’ features on the list as well.

“Music has always played an important role in my life—and that was especially true during my presidency,” Obama tweeted alongside the playlist.

“In honor of my book hitting shelves tomorrow, I put together this playlist featuring some memorable songs from my administration.”

View the full list below. Obama’s book A Promised Land is out tomorrow.