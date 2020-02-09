Barangay councilor arrested in drug bust in Leyte town

ORMOC CITY, Leyte, Philippines – A barangay councilor is facing charges for allegedly keeping and selling illegal drugs in Barangay Quilao, Tolosa town in Leyte on Saturday, Feb. 8.
Barangay Quialo Councilor Priam Ibañez, 41, was arrested in a drug bust conducted by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and members the Municipal Drug Enforcement Team (MDET) of Tolosa.
He did not resist arrest.
Recovered from his possession were four sachets of shabu worth P2,000, a cellular phone, and dried marijuana leaves.
Ibañez, who is detained at the Tolosa Municipal Police Station, refused to issue any statement to the media.
/atm
