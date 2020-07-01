Barangay health worker dies from Covid as 999 new cases recorded

THE Philippines recorded 999 coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 38,511, the Department of Health (DoH) said.

Of the new cases, 595 were registered as fresh, of which 175 came from the National Capital Region or Metro Manila, 134 from Region 7 or Central Visayas, and 286 from other regions. At least 404 were marked as late cases or those that were reported after four days and beyond.

Of the 38,511 cases, 26,015 remain infected, with 94.7 percent classified as mild, 4.7 percent asymptomatic, and 0.6 percent severe and critical.

There were 205 recoveries, raising the total to 10,438 and four deaths, bringing the toll to 1,270.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire confirmed that a barangay health worker in the National Capital Region or Metro Manila died from Covid-19, becoming the 34th frontliner to die from the disease.

Vergeire, concurrent spokesman, said they would coordinate with other agencies to determine if the family of the latest fatality would receive the P1 million cash benefit provided under the lapsed Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.