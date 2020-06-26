“Barbara Ruaro on relationship with Romnick Sarmenta: ‘I am proud of this God-given love’”

Romnick Sarmenta’s new girlfriend Barbara Ruaro posts about their relationship on social media.

With Romnick Sarmenta finally going public with their relationship last June 21, actress Barbara Ruaro has now become more open about posting about it. Last June 25, the actress-writer shared an intimate photo of herself and Romnick sharing a kiss with a lengthy caption explaining her feelings for the veteran actor.

In 2018, Romnick and wife Harlene Bautista formally announced their separation after 19 years of marriage. They have five children together. The two first met on the set of the ‘80s variety show That’s Entertainment and were married three times—in a civil ceremony in 1990, in a church wedding in 2000, and in their renewal of vows in 2002.

On her Instagram account last June 25, Barbara wrote, “Last April 28, on the night of his birthday, Nick and I scarfed slices of strawberry shortcake and spent many hours daydreaming—as we tend to. It was an evening of common warmth and communication, laced with a cacophony of laughter. As Lou Reed sang, it was a perfect day, and I’m glad we spent it together.

“I’ve discovered many things about Nick, things that I enjoy rediscovering with each conversation we have. He possesses magical innocence, a child-like humor, an unbeatable wit, and a language of enthusiasm, all of which have notably proven to challenge and brighten my world.

“Thank you, @nicksarmenta. You are, without a sliver of doubt, the very best man I know. And I am proud of this God-given love.

“Here’s to our electric energy and mutual evolution, always punctuated by laughter. #alwaystogether”