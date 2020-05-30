Barbershops, salons to gradually reopen in GCQ areas

MANILA, Philippines — Barbershops and beauty salons are set to reopen as the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) has allowed the gradual resumption of their operations in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ).

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said during the Laging Handa press briefing Saturday that IATF issued Resolution No. 41, which permitted barbershops and salons to revive operations under a reduced capacity starting June 7.

However, barbershops and salons are only limited to providing basic hair cut services to customers, Roque added.

“Naaprubahan po ang Resolution No. 41 sa mga barbero at beauty parlor. Kayo po ay nasa Category III na ang ibig sabihin na sa ilalim ng GCQ, pu-pwede kayong magbukas pero hanggang 30 percent capacity lamang at magsisimula po ito sa ika-pito ng Hunyo,” Roque said.

(Resolution No. 41 has been approved for barbershops and beauty parlor. You are in Category III, which means that under GCQ, you can operate up to 30 percent capacity and this will start on June 7.)

Roque added that two weeks after June 7, barbershops and salons in GCQ areas may increase their operating capacity up to 50 percent.

By June 1, a more relaxed GCQ will be imposed in Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Region II, Region III, Region IV-A (Calabarzon), Region VII, Zamboanga City, Davao City, Cebu City, and Mandaue City.

As for areas under modified enhanced community quarantine (MGCQ), Roque said barbershops and salons can operate up to 50 percent capacity beginning June 1 and increase to full operations three weeks after.

In a text message to INQUIRER.net, Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez said barbershops and salons do not have to seek accreditation in order to resume business.

Many establishments offering personal care services, such as barbershops, salons, and spas, were shuttered as the government enforced strict community quarantines since physical distancing is required to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

