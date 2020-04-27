“Barbie Almabis, Kitchie Nadal, and Aia de Leon reunite in online concert for Metro Manila music workers fundraiser”

Three of the most popular female performers in OPM come together for the online benefit concert Secrets happening on May 1, Friday.

Singers Barbie Almabis, Kitchie Nadal, and Aia de Leon recently announced that they are performing together in an online benefit concert called Secrets to help raise funds for displaced music venue workers in Metro Manila. The event will be streamed live on May 1, Friday at 8 pm on the Aia, Barbie, Kitchie Facebook page.

On her Instagram account, Barbie Almabis wrote,

“Aia de Leon, Barbie Almalbis, and Kitchie Nadal are coming together to raise funds for the music venue workers in Metro Manila. The special digital concert will stream live on May 1, 8pm (Friday). Here’s how you can be part of the cause:

Gcash:

Milley Habito

09155066892

Paypal:

gabinanamanprod@gmail.com

BDO:

Marie Lara Pauline B. Bobier

001271131674

SECRETS: An Online Event is presented by: Gabi Na Naman Productions, Smirnoff Mule Philippines, and Magnolia Dari Creme.”

Kitchie Nadal started out as the vocalist for the alternative band Mojofly before releasing her successful self-titled album with her hit song “Huwag Na Huwag Mong Sasabihin” in 2004. She got married to Carlos Lopez in 2015 and is now living in Spain with their son Keon.

Barbie Almabis was the lead singer of band like Hungry Young Poets and Barbie’s Cradle before going solo in 2005. She married Carlo Honasan the following year. The couple now have two children, Stina and Liam.

Aia de Leon headlined the band Imago for more than 15 years before leaving the group to pursue a solo career. She was the vocals behind the songs “Akap,” “Anino,” “Ewan,” “Taralets,” and “Sundo.”

She auditioned for The Voice Philippines in 2013.