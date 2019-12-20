“Barbie Imperial now owns a house”
Barbie Imperial was beaming with joy as she shared to her social media followers a new milestone in her life on Tuesday.
On Instagram, the Taiwan That You Love actress posted a photo of her with her mother and brother inside a house, which she can now proudly call her own.
“Dream come true! And I still can’t believe it. Bago matapos ang 2019.. I finally have my own house!” she wrote in the caption.
“Ang tagal ko pinaghirapan at pinag ipunan ko to, thank you Lord!” continued Barbie, who also extended her gratitude to those who had faith in her since her early days as a Pinoy Big Brother housemate.
“Thank you to everyone na nag tiwala sakin from PBB, Showtime, RSB shows, MMK, iWant, movies, mallshows, endorsements at syempre sa mga supporters ko. Thank you dahil sainyo napasaya ko ang family ko. Merry Christmas indeed!” she added.
Thess Gubi, the PR head of Barbie’s talent agency, Star Magic, also shared a sneak peek of the actress’ home on her Instagram page last Tuesday.
“Indeed a happy Christmas for [Barbie] and her family!” she said.