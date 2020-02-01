“Barbie Imperial thankful for friendship with Angelica Panganiban, ‘Sobrang na inspire ako lalo’”

Kapamilya actress Barbie Imperial shares her appreciation post for newfound friendship with Angelica Panganiban.

It looks like Barbie Imperial has found a good friend and confidante in fellow Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban. Last January 31, the Finding You actress shared just how close they were in an Instagram post sharing how thankful she was for Angelica’s friendship.

She wrote:

“Kagabi, na feel ko lang mag open up ng mga bagay bagay dito sa taong to… at grabe sya.. napaka lalim nya magsalita at mag advise. Napaka ganda nya na, napaka bait nya pa. Iba ka ate Angge, sobrang ibang klase ka po na tao as in wala kang katulad ate. Sobrang grabe yung puso mo. Salamat ate sa mga advice mo and sa mga sinabi mo kagabi. Sobrang na inspire ako lalo. Madaming nagmamahal sayo ate, at isa nako dun. I love you ate Angge! ♥️”