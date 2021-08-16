Bargain hunting shores up stocks

The local bourse surged back to the 6,500-point territory on Monday amid bargain hunting, following the market’s plunge last week.

The bellwether Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) soared by 3.06 percent or 193.49 points to its intraday high of 6,513.68, while the wider All Shares gained 1.92 percent or 76.22 points to finish at 4,053.16.

Regina Capital Development Corp. Managing Director Luis Limlingan said investors were bargain hunters after the sell-off the main index saw on Friday.

The PSEi plummeted by 3.61 percent last Friday as the sentiment remained hampered by the rising cases of Covid-19 in the country.

Limlingan added that many are also taking cues from the last set of earnings reports to be released, while others are monitoring the developments in the pandemic situation both onshore and offshore.

The Philippines logged another high tally of daily Covid-19 cases on Monday after it confirmed 14,610 new cases, bringing the total to 1.756 million.

Meanwhile, most neighboring Asian markets were in the negative territory.



Tokyo dropped 1.62 percent, Hong Kong lost 0.8 percent, Jakarta fell 0.84 percent, Singapore was down 0.47 percent and Bangkok shed 0.17 percent, while Shanghai inched up by 0.03 percent and Ho Chi Minh climbed 1.02 percent. Seoul was closed for a holiday.

A report from the Associated Press said Asian stocks declined due to the “worries about surging coronavirus infections in the region, as well as concerns about the long-term impact from the Afghan government’s collapse.”

Foreign funds exited as the local market recorded a net foreign selling of P1.86 billion on Monday.

Majority of the local sectors rebounded with the conglomerates leading at 4.42 percent. The mining and oil index was the sole decliner at 0.95 percent.

Total volume turnover was at 1.82 billion shares valued at P8.65 billion.

Winners slightly edged losers at 101 to 98, while 41 securities were unchanged.