BARMM new normal-ready, installs handwash stations

BARMM CENTER, Cotabato City: The Ministry of Transportation and Communications of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MoTC-BARMM) last week installed a handwashing station inside the BARMM Center and other public places as a sign of its readiness post- Covid.

Mark Navales, MoTC-BARMM communications officer, in an interview with The Manila Times said MoTC Minister Dickson Hermoso had a meeting with the BARMM Inter-Agency Task Force where the minister announced that “manufactured handwashing stations will be installed strategically in all airports, seaports, bus and PUV (public utility vehicle) terminals within BARMM provinces and cities.”

“The project is a partnership with Metro Cotabato Water District (MCWD), which will release

enough supply of water to each handwashing station in the city and the MoTC will provide

detergents needed,” Hermoso said.

MCWD General Manager Magarita Roales supports the project, saying it would benefit the

people of Cotabato City and the Bangsamoro.

“This hand washing station [inside the BARMM Center] is a good idea as we enter the new normal after the Covid-19 pandemic,” BARMM Interim Chief Minister Ahod “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim said.

To demonstrate the importance of the handwashing station, first to use it inside the BARMM Center were Hermoso, MoTC Deputy Minister Von Alhaq, BARMM Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board head Akmad Brahim and the MoTC staff.

“This project is inexpensive and of great importance for all of us as we enter the new normal. We look forward that transport and communication groups will emulate the same,” Al Haq said.

Handwashing stations will also be installed at the gate of MCWD; bus and public utility jeepney terminals; Polloc port, subport in Lamitan City, Basilan; passenger terminals in Jolo airport and seaport; sub-port of Siasi, Luuk all of Sulu province; Bongao airport and seaport, Chinese pier; and subports in Simunul, Sitangkai, Mapun and Taganak all in Tawi-Tawi province.