BARMM police on full alert after ambush of cops in Maguindanao del Sur — PNP

MANILA, Philippines — The Police Regional Office (PRO) Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) is on full alert status following an ambush that occurred in Maguindanao del Sur, which led to the death of two patrolmen, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Monday.

According to PNP-Public Information Office chief Police Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan, police forces of the region continue to track down the assailants, while identified persons of interest and groups are currently under surveillance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Naka full alert status yung ating PRO BARMM simula nung nangyari ito at tuloy tuloy ang pagpapatupad natin ng mga checkpoint, chokepoint, Oplan Bakal, Oplan Sita. Lahat ng mga police operations patuloy natin pinaiigting nang sa ganun ay mas mabilis natin mahuli yung persons of interest na hinahabol natin,” Maranan told reporters.

(Our PRO BARMM has been on full alert since this happened, and we continue implementing checkpoints, chokepoints, Oplan Bakal, and Oplan Sita. We continue to intensify all police operations to catch the persons of interest we are chasing.)

FEATURED STORIES

“May magandang development sapagkat base sa kanilang pag iimbestiga ay meron na silang mga persons of interest at grupong na tinututukan,” he added.

(There is a good development because their investigation identified persons of interest and groups.)

However, he did not disclose the identity of the persons of interest and their number, not to compromise their ongoing investigation, which is focused on the groups and persons of interest.

Moreover, Maranan said that PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. went to BARMM to ensure peace and order within the region and to implement stricter security measures.

Last June 14, Patrolmen Saiponden Shiek Macacuna and Bryan Polayagan were killed while four others, Police Chief Master Sgt. Rey Vincent Gertos, Staff Sgt. Benjie Delos Reyes, Patrolmen Alib Abdulgafor, and RJ Bal were injured in an ambush by unidentified gunmen suspected in Barangay Poblacion, Shariff Aguak.

RELATED STORIES:

2 cops slain, 4 hurt in Maguindanao del Sur ambush

Top IS leader killed in Marawi raid

JPV

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>