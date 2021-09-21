BARMM seeks FAO support for food security roadmap

THE Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) is seeking technical assistance from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (UN FAO) in “shaping” the region’s long-term food security roadmap.

Speaking at the “Beyond the Plate: Reinventing Food Systems Session 2-Promoting Accessible and Sustainable Food Consumption through Social Safety Nets” virtual forum on Tuesday, leaders of the BARMM discussed the various areas where UN FAO can provide its technical support and efforts on capacity building initiatives, particularly on establishing policies directions and mechanisms toward food security and food safety in the region.

Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education (MBHTE) Deputy Minister Haron Meling said BARMM has its own health and nutrition unit, which is composed of nutritionists, nurses and other health experts, working to ensure food access for its people, particularly to children in the far-flung communities.

But while the said unit has been working and cooperating with some UN channels, such as the World Food Programme and the World Health Organization, for several years, Meling stressed that much still needs to be done to fully address hunger and poverty in BARMM, especially now that the pandemic has slowed down the MBHTE’s operations in bringing food to their beneficiaries’ tables – the children.

Specifically, he was referring to efforts targeted to provide the children of BARMM an opportunity for nutritious meals every day and promote public-private partnerships for equitable market value chain to benefit local food producers, among others.

“We want technical assistance, first and foremost. We also need capacity building as well as strengthening activities… that will significantly support the ministry education’s efforts,” Meling said.

For this year, Meling said the BARMM has allocated a total of P336 million funding for its School Feeding Program for this school year, benefitting 160,000 learners.



At P17.50 budget per child per day, the MBHTE is able to provide children-beneficiaries with “guaranteed nutritious food.

In North Cotabato, Gov. Nancy Catamco said the provincial government has partnered with Indigenous Peoples (IPs) that have strengthened their Covid-19 response and ensured food security in the province.

“We issued an executive order to support individuals who have been economically affected by Covid-19. Through this order, we have prioritized the purchase of food commodities from IPs in ancestral lands, persons with disabilities and single parents,” she said.

The governor, however, lamented that the children-beneficiaries, especially those from far-flung areas, are only provided with supply of nutritious meals “once in a while” with the pandemic causing disruptions in workforce and operations.

This is where the UN FAO may come in, said Catamco, expressing optimism that the agency can provide technical assistance to help both the Cotabato City and the BARMM establish a robust food security roadmap and promote public-private partnerships for equitable food distribution and market value chain development.