“Baron Geisler, nahiwalay sa pamilya dahil naabutan ng lockdown”

Baron Geisler, nagka-problema makakuha ng maintenance medication dahil naipit sa ECQ

Sa NCR inabutan ng ECQ (enchanced community quarantine) dahil sa COVID-19 crisis ang aktor na si Baron Geisler. Hindi na niya nagawang makauwi pa sa kanyang pamilya sa Cebu dahil kinansela na ang domestic flight simula noong March 15.

Pansamantalang naninirahan ngayon si Baron sa isang condo sa Quezon City na malapit sa ABS-CBN.

“Tuwing may shoot or taping ako, dito ako tumutuloy. Malapit kasi ito sa lahat, very accessible lalo na nung nagte-taping ako ng Ang Probinsyano kaya I always stay here.

“Dapat pauwi na ako ng Cebu kaso may syuting pa kami ng Tililing. Hindi naman namin inaasahan na magkakaganito, may ECQ at wala nang way para umuwi ng Cebu kaya dito na ako na-stranded,” kuwento sa amin ni Baron.

Miss na miss na nga raw niya ang asawang si Jamie Marie at ang panganay niyang si Talitha Cumi.

“Oo. Sobrang nakaka-miss yung mag-ina ko. Yung baby ko pa naman magti-three months na, tapos hindi ko man lang mayakap. Virtual hugs na lang palagi. Pagkatapos naman nito, makakauwi na rin ako. Mayayakap ko na rin ulit yung mag-ina ko,” sambit pa niya.

Pinasalamatan din ni Baron ang asawa na kahit malayo sa kanya ay consistent sa pagkikipag-communicate para matanggal ang kanyang lungkot at boredom.

Mensahe niya, “Thanks love! Praying really hard that this pandemic ends ASAP. Can’t wait to talk, hug and make gigil kay Talibaba!

“PS. You are the best wife a man can love. Sometimes I think and wonder what have i done to deserve you. Naks!”

Samantala, sa unang linggo ng ECQ ay nadismaya si Baron sa isang drug store na hindi siya pinagbilhan ng kanyang maintenance medicine.

“I would like to express my dismay with Mercury Drug. My prescriptions usually come from my doctor in Cebu but due to the lockdown it could not be sent to Manila. So, I had the prescription scanned and sent to my phone.

“I asked my brother-in-law to get my medication for me since I’m having cough and colds. Only to find out, they wouldn’t honor the scanned prescription from Cebu.

“I got quite anxious having no meds. So, I got hold of my doctor here in Manila and she issued me an electronic prescription as advised by the FDA due to the Coronavirus outbreak. So, I asked a friend to get me my medication.

“I complied with all the needed requirements but they still refused to as they wanted a print-out of the e-prescription. It is very frustrating. I am not complaining because I feel entitled or privileged. I did not even ask for special treatment or to bend rules. I am saddened by the lack of compassion and consideration by Mercury Drug in this crisis we are facing,” pagbabahagi ni Baron.