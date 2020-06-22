“Barretto sisters Claudine and Marjorie remember late dad on Father’s Day”

Barretto sisters Claudine and Marjorie took to social media to pay tribute to their late father, Miguel Alvir Barretto, on Father’s Day.

On Instagram, Claudine shared a throwback photo with her father and described him as her “hero” and “my first love.”

“Dearest Dad, HAPPY Father’s Day in Heaven,” she said.

“Miss u Terribly Daddy. U will forever be my Hero, my 1st luv. Thank you for being the BEST DAD any Daughter could only ask for. It’s a privilege to have been your daughter. I luv u soo much,” she added.

Marjorie, for her part, said that she is saddened to mark the special occasion without her father for the first time.

Sharing a photo of her dad with her family, the former actress wrote: “First Father’s Day without you, Dad. And my heart is aching so bad. Missing you so much more today. I miss hugging you. Happy Father’s Day in heaven Dad. I love you so much.”

Aside from Claudine and Marjorie, the latter’s daughter, Julia, also remembered her late grandfather on Instagram.

🤍 A post shared by Julia (@juliabarretto) on Jun 20, 2020 at 11:21pm PDT

The Barretto patriarch passed away on October 15, 2019 due to acute respiratory failure, according to Marjorie. He was 82.

His death sparked a controversial feud among Claudine, Marjorie, and his other daughter, Gretchen, which involved a scuffle at his wake in front of President Rodrigo Duterte.