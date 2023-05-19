Barry Callebaut and Maersk enter into a long-term partnership with groundbreaking of new cocoa bean warehouse in Malaysia

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia and SINGAPORE, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A.P. Moller-Maersk (Maersk) and Barry Callebaut Group, the world leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products, have entered into a long-term partnership to build and operate a new Built-To-Suit cocoa bean warehousing and dispatching facility in Malaysia. A groundbreaking ceremony of this dedicated facility was held in Pasir Gudang, Malaysia on 18 May 2023.



This warehouse supports Barry Callebaut’s strategic growth to continuously provide high quality cocoa and chocolate products and services to their customers in Malaysia and Asia Pacific region. It is also a testament of Maersk’s ambition to expand current ocean and landside logistics service into an integrated end-to-end logistics solution for its customers.



The new multi-storey facility spans across more than half a million square feet with cutting edge technology and sustainable solutions, and will be one of the largest cocoa bean warehouses in Southeast Asia.

Located in the Johor Bahru district, the main industrial zone in the city of Pasir Gudang close to the Johor port, this new multi-storey facility is one of the largest cocoa bean warehouses in Southeast Asia. It spans across more than half a million square feet and has a fit-for-purpose design with operational efficiency as a priority. It is also at a 1-kilometre distance from Barry Callebaut’s cocoa processing factory in Pasir Gudang, Malaysia.

Elie Fouché, Vice-President Cocoa for Region Asia Pacific at Barry Callebaut, said: “Barry Callebaut has operated in Asia Pacific since 1997 and we continue to invest in this region. We are excited to evolve our long-term partnership with Maersk to enhance the resilience of our supply chain. The new warehouse allows us to have better control over our cocoa bean qualities and this ultimately supports our ambitious growth plans in the Region.“

Since January 2022, Maersk has connected Barry Callebaut’s supply chain from cocoa growing origins in Africa to the factories in Asia Pacific through ocean and landside logistics service.

“We are pleased that Barry Callebaut has chosen us as the long-term logistics partner, and the enhanced warehousing and dispatching facility is essential to help them rapidly respond to the changing market conditions. As Maersk is becoming a global integrator of container logistics, our strength of integrated service offerings will continue to help Barry Callebaut achieve greater efficiency within their supply chain,” explains Elaine Low, Area Managing Director, Maersk Southeast Asia.

The Built-To-Suit warehousing and dispatching facility is expected to be completed by the end of second quarter in 2024. It will be equipped with cutting-edge technology and sustainable solutions like solar panel roofs, LED lights and natural ventilation, which improve the environmental footprint.

About Barry Callebaut Group:

With annual sales of about CHF 8.1 billion in fiscal year 2021/22, the Zurich– based Barry Callebaut Group is the world’s leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products – from sourcing and processing cocoa beans to producing the finest chocolates, including chocolate fillings, decorations and compounds. The Group runs more than 65 production facilities worldwide and employs a diverse and dedicated global workforce of more than 13,000 people.

The Barry Callebaut Group serves the entire food industry, from industrial food manufacturers to artisanal and professional users of chocolate, such as chocolatiers, pastry chefs, bakers, hotels, restaurants or caterers. The global brands catering to the specific needs of these Gourmet customers are Callebaut® and Cacao Barry®, Carma® and the decorations specialist Mona Lisa®.

The Barry Callebaut Group is committed to make sustainable chocolate the norm to help ensure future supplies of cocoa and improve farmer livelihoods. It supports the Cocoa Horizons Foundation in its goal to shape a sustainable cocoa and chocolate future.

About Maersk

A.P. Moller – Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As a global logistics leader, the company operates in more than 130 countries and employs over 100,000 people world-wide. Maersk is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2040 across the entire business with new technologies, new vessels, and green fuels.