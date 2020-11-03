Barry Callebaut inaugurates new office and CHOCOLATE ACADEMY(TM) Center in Shenzhen, China

Barry Callebaut opens fourth office in China , at Shenzhen , to better serve growing customers in South China

New CHOCOLATE ACADEMY (TM) Center is the third to be opened in China

ZURICH and SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The Barry Callebaut Group, the world’s leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products, today announced the opening of its fourth office and the third CHOCOLATE ACADEMY™ Center in China, at Shenzhen.



The new Shenzhen site marks Barry Callebaut’s commitment to also expand in South China.



Barry Callebaut’s expansion in Shenzhen is built on 12 years of local presence — a factory in Suzhou and sales offices and CHOCOLATE ACADEMY(TM) centers in Shanghai and Beijing.



Barry Callebaut’s presence in Shenzhen will bring the company closer to its Gourmet customers in South China and bring chocolate excellence, inspiration and trends to all.



Modern, innovation-oriented and an influential hub of creativity, Shenzhen and Barry Callebaut’s product brands have a lot in common.



Ben De Schryver, President of Barry Callebaut at Asia Pacific, said, “I am excited about the great growth potential China offers. The inauguration of the new office and the CHOCOLATE ACADEMY™ Center in Shenzhen is part of our continuous expansion in China and another milestone in our successful growth story which started here 12 years ago. The state-of-the-art facilities will help us to meet the growing demand for high-quality chocolate creations and serve our customers in China better. We will continue to invest in our business and strengthen our collaboration with food manufacturers and artisanal customers in China.”

After Suzhou, Shanghai and Beijing, the Shenzhen office is well-positioned to become the company’s operational hub in southern China. Barry Callebaut currently has a local factory in Suzhou, sales offices and CHOCOLATE ACADEMY™ Centers in Shanghai, Beijing, to which it now adds Shenzhen.

The new office in Shenzhen includes a state-of-the-art CHOCOLATE ACADEMY™ Center, the third in China and the 23rd globally. Through inspiration, education and personalized support, the CHOCOLATE ACADEMY™ Centers enable artisans, pastry chefs, confectioners, bakers and caterers to create the chocolate delights of tomorrow.

In the last 12 years, more than 5,000 craftsmen in China have attended training and demonstrations in the CHOCOLATE ACADEMY™ Centers in Shanghai and Beijing. The centers have recently hosted several online learning sessions in Mandarin on topics such as home baking, which have attracted more than 130,000 viewers since February 2020.

Denis Convert, Vice President, Gourmet for Barry Callebaut at Asia Pacific, said, “China is one of our largest Gourmet markets in the world. Our CHOCOLATE ACADEMY™ Centers in China have become a hub of expertise, creativity and inspiration for both professionals and chocolate lovers. And this extends online too. We support our customers and empower chefs to be at their very own best. They can explore chocolate science, innovative techniques, and inspiring recipes together with the world-leading chocolatiers, pastry chefs and bakers.”

Barry Callebaut is honored to share the rich, 175-year-old heritage of its global Gourmet chocolate brands Callebaut® (chocolate made in Belgium), Cacao Barry® (chocolate made in France), Carma® (chocolate made in Switzerland), Van Houten Professional (chocolate made in China) and its decorations brand Mona Lisa® at all three of its CHOCOLATE ACADEMY™ Centers in Shanghai, Beijing and Shenzhen.

Barry Callebaut’s opening of its fourth location at Shenzhen echoes the strategic importance of the city in China. Shenzhen, inaugurated as a Special Economic Zone 40 years ago, today has a population of 13 million people – and has become an innovation and financial center with an international reputation.

Speaking at the official opening of the Shenzhen office, George Zhang, Managing Director for Barry Callebaut China, said, “Barry Callebaut’s expansion in Shenzhen reflects our growth in the China market. Today, Shenzhen – and the Greater Bay Area – is a priority market for many businesses that are expanding in China and globally. So, it is important that we have strong offerings where our customers are. It is a very exciting time to be in Shenzhen.”

The new Barry Callebaut office and CHOCOLATE ACADEMY™ Center in Shenzhen is located at LC404, No.5001, Huanggang Road, Futian District, Shenzhen.

About Barry Callebaut Group ( www.barry-callebaut.com ):

With annual sales of about CHF 7.3 billion (EUR 6.5 billion / USD 7.4 billion) in fiscal year 2018/19, the Zurich-based Barry Callebaut Group is the world’s leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products – from sourcing and processing cocoa beans to producing the finest chocolates, including chocolate fillings, decorations and compounds. The Group runs more than 60 production facilities worldwide and employs a diverse and dedicated global workforce of more than 12,000 people.

The Barry Callebaut Group serves the entire food industry, from industrial food manufacturers to artisanal and professional users of chocolate, such as chocolatiers, pastry chefs, bakers, hotels, restaurants or caterers. The two global brands catering to the specific needs of these Gourmet customers are Callebaut ® and Cacao Barry ®.

The Barry Callebaut Group is committed to make sustainable chocolate the norm by 2025 to help ensure future supplies of cocoa and improve farmer livelihoods. It supports the Cocoa Horizons Foundation in its goal to shape a sustainable cocoa and chocolate future.

