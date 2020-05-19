Bars in Thailand allowed to open sooner if case count stays low

BANGKOK — Pubs, bars and entertainment venues will be allowed to reopen in the coming weeks if the daily count of new virus cases stays in single digits, the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) announced on Tuesday (May 19).

CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin said the number of shoppers surged on Sunday as low-risk and moderate-risk businesses (listed “white” and “green”, respectively) reopened as second-phase restrictions were eased and the ThaiChana contact-tracing platform was deployed. He added that social distancing improved on Monday.

Dr Taweesin said “red” businesses (medium to high risk) would be allowed to reopen in the fourth phase of relaxation, depending on the daily case count.

He reported that the Covid-19 situation is improving, with new daily cases dropping to single digits for the past 22 days. The CCSA will assess the situation every 14 days. If the single-digit trend continues, reopening of “red” businesses is likely to come faster, he added.

Taweesin emphasized that everyone should keep their guard high to maintain the low infection rate, which would help everyday life return and boost customers’ confidence in “red” businesses.

