Baseus Announces New Gallium Nitride (GaN) Series 120W Charging Heads

AUGSBURG, Germany and HILLIARD, Ohio, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — By virtue of the advanced research and development technology and excellent quality, Baseus, the well-known brand in domestic consumer electronics industry, has brought a variety of high-quality products to consumers. Baseus grandly launched 45W/65W/120W new Gallium Nitride (GaN) Series 120W Charging Heads leading the entire charging industry.



Baseus GaN series Quick Chargers

First of all, the company has to introduce the First 65W Triple-port Quick Charging plug on the market, which can be used for charging three devices at the same time. This charger is not only compatible with mainstream charging protocols such as QC and PD, but also supports SCP and FCP. It can fast charge laptops, phones, NS, smart wearable devices, etc. There’s nothing to worry about charging even if consumers need to carry multiple digital devices on a trip.

The second is 120W Charging Plug. This product is mainly designed for charging laptops, up to 100W 20V/5A. It can fast charge two laptops simultaneously, compatible with MacBook, Dell, HP, Lenovo and more.

Another one is 45W 2-in-1 Charging Plug, which supports quick charging, and can be used as a 10000mAh power bank. The Type-C port supports charging up to 30W 20V/2.25A.

As people all know, GaN chargers are smaller and more powerful than traditional chargers, making them ideal for using at home, in the office or for business trip.

Compared with other products on the market that are made of GaN only, Baseus three new products are able to achieve Higher Frequency, Smaller Size, Higher Efficiency and Lower Temperature Rise via adopting the Third-generation Semiconductor Materials, GaN and SiC.

Baseus GaN series adopts industrial-grade LLC resonant circuit and half-bridge architecture with two GaN MOS switches. The LLC architecture contains a resonant inductor and resonant capacitor, and two transformers are a output main transformer and resonant circuit-drive transformer. Therefore it realizes higher efficiency with high-power power supply. The half-bridge architecture with two GaN MOS switches requires less on voltage withstand value of devices, to achieve greater output power and higher output efficiency.

A variety of models of 65W, 120W, 45W 2-in-1 chargers offered by Baseus are advanced products leading the industry in terms of configuration. Also the powerful product lines are unparelled by other brands. They also offer different ports and colors, which maximally meets the diverse needs of consumers and is favoured by white collar workers, businessmen and technology enthusiasts. Till October 2020, Sales Volume of Baseus GaN Series Products has reached One Million pcs.

“Charge Fast, Baseus First” Baseus has been taking the fastest action to bring faster and safer charging experience to consumers all around the world.

Baseus is derived from the brand’s slogan Base on User, which represents their insistence on thinking from the user’s point of view. As a core, everything they do is based on the users, creating simple and practical products to constantly enrich the user’s life.

Baseus insists on designing innovation, focusing on technical and quality strength. Centered by Baseus, they developed and produced Baseus Games, Music, Lighting, Car Products and Home Appliances to meet users’ needs for more intelligent products.

