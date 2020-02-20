“Basil Valdez celebrates his 50th year as a singer”

OPM icon Basil Valdez performs with Lani Misalucha and Ryan Cayabyab in ‘And The Story Begins’ concert this month.

Known for classic songs like “Ngayon at Kailanman,” “Gaano Kadalas Ang Minsan,” “Hanggang Sa Dulo Ng Walang Hanggan,” “Kastilyong Buhangin,” and “Sana’y Maghintay Ang Walang Hanggan” just to name a few, Basil Valdez said a lot has changed in the OPM industry since he started performing in the ‘70s. “I started my career in 1970 as a folk singer at a place called Up There Singles Club in Padre Faura and then I joined the Circus band for five years. And then I met Ryan Cayabyab ng 1977 and he helped me produce my first album which was Ngayon at Kailanman and then history na lahat,” he shared during the And The Stories Begin concert presscon held last February 19 at Resorts World Manila.

Starting off a milestone year with his concert with Lani Misalucha and longtime friend Ryan Cayabyab, Basil said that a lot has changed in the local music industry. “I am celebrating my 50th year as a singer so in the middle of this year I will be having a concert again with Ryan Cayabyab. Ryan is also celebrating his 50th and Lani is 50 years old. As a singer, (napansin ko) ang daming bagong singers. Sobrang galing nila kaya hindi ako nakikinig. Parang naapektuhan ako. Ever since I started singing solo, so when I started with Ryan, sabi niya nung 1977, ‘Basil you should have your own sound.’ Once that I picked that up, ayoko na makinig sa iba. Para continuous yung aking original na tunog,” he explained.



At 68 years old, Basil admitted he is happy to not be on social media. “Ang layo na ng panahon ngayon eh. Kasi vinyl pa noon, yung 45 na may butas sa gitna, ganun pa yung pinanggalingan namin eh. At saka kailangan pumunta ng Raon. So ang tagal na, So ngayon pinapabayaan ko na lang talaga. I’m not really affected kahit ano yun kasi you wouldn’t believe it but I do not have any social media account. Walang Facebook, walang Instagram, walang Twitter. I do not. Kaya hindi ko alam nangyayari. I like it that way. Sinasabihan na lang ako ng friends ko. Kasi noon pa, pag meron akong nabasa na hindi maganda, parang naaapektuhan ako. Lalo pa ngayon. So huwag na lang. Something I do not know about won’t hurt me,” he said.

Catch Basil perform with Lani Misalucha and National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab in And The Story Begins on February 28 and 29 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater of Resorts World Manila. Tickets available at the Resorts World Manila Ticket office and Ticketworld.