Basilan poll officer, daughter survive ambush

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Gunmen ambushed an election officer and his daughter in the Muslim province of Basilan just three days after politicians filed their candidacies for next year's polls, reports said Tuesday.

Reports said Aknam Hasim was driving home with his daughter when armed men attacked them Monday evening in the capital city of Isabela. The duo were both wounded in the shooting.

No individual or group claimed responsibility for the attack and the motives in the ambush of Aknam, the election office of Maluso town, is still unknown.

It was unclear how the gunmen managed to sneak into the city and carry out the daring attack. The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has not released any statement and neither was Aknam's family.

The ambush came a day after security forces recovered two improvised explosives in Sumisip town. The province is a hot spot for violence during election time.