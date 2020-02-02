Bataan, Aurora declared ‘drug-cleared’ provinces

BALANGA CITY, Bataan, Philippines — The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on Saturday officially declared the provinces of Bataan and Aurora as “drug-cleared.”

PDEA officials gave a plaque of appreciation to the top executives of the two provinces during a ceremony at the Bataan People’s Center at the Capitol Compound in this city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Col. Villamor Tuliao, chief of the Bataan Police Provincial Office, said a total of 6,144 drug reformists graduated from Bahay Pagbabago, a drug rehabilitation house in this province.

Police records showed a steady decline in drug-related incidents in Bataan — from 1,406 cases in 2014 to 395 in 2019.

FEATURED STORIES

Tuliao said Bataan met the 14 parameters set by Dangerous Drugs Board for a province to gain a drug-cleared status.

Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, the head of the PNP Directorial Staff, was among the guest speakers during the occasion.

Eleazar said the drive against illegal drugs had gained momentum, lauding Bataan officials for attaining a drug-cleared status.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ