Bataan town bans Lent activities

SAMAL, Bataan: The local government unit here has banned Lenten activities and at the same time pushed for stricter implementation of quarantine and health protocols effective March 23 to April 4.

Mayor Aida Macalinao on Wednesday said she issued Executive Order (EO) 42 that also imposes curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. in all 14 barangay (villages) of Samal, except for essential travels.

A 24-hour curfew is set for minors below 15 years old and senior citizens from 65 years old and above, except for essential travels as defined in EO 42.

The mayor said she was saddened by a report that Samal has three Covid–19 cases with two already in quarantine and that one four-month-old died in Manila.

Another three, all rural health workers, had tested positive but with only mild symptoms.

Macalinao has directed the temporary closure of the rural health unit for two days for disinfection.

Contact-tracing of those infected was ongoing.

Religious gatherings such as Holy Mass and similar activities held inside the church are allowed but with only 30 percent of seating capacity filled and provided that strict health protocols like wearing of masks and face shield, observing social distancing and practicing hand sanitizing are followed.