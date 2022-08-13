BATAM MARRIOTT HOTEL HARBOUR BAY PRESENTING ITS NEW ELITE HIGH TEA PACKAGE

BATAM, Indonesia, Aug. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Batam Marriott Hotel Harbour Bay presents its new signature ELITE High Tea package. High tea is a British tradition of drinking various types of brewed tea, usually taken between the afternoon and evening. Historically, it came with sandwiches, scones, cakes or pastries, enjoyed by the British nobles in the 1800s. Batam Marriott elevates the tradition with the concept of “ELITE High Tea” — ELITE standing for Exquisite Lifestyle in Tea-time Experience — which has developed into a new lifestyle of showcasing local flavors in contemporary settings.



Introducing our new package “ELITE HIGH TEA”. The most awaited tea time experience is serving now. Exquisite your lifestyle in Tea-time Experience with us at Mill & Co Marriott Hotel Batam Harbour Bay and enjoy the Tea-time package only for IDR 300,000 nett / 2 persons. Available every day from 2 – 5 PM.

The High Tea set will be available from 2 to 5 PM every day at The Great lounge, located on the second floor of the hotel. Pour your tea and indulge in delicious light treats surrounded by elegant decors while admiring the spectacular views of the ocean through wide expanse of floor-to-ceiling windows.

Along with curated tea leaf selection and delightful warm scones served with clotted cream and home-made strawberry jam. Don’t miss out on other irresistible bites, such savory and sweet treats, including the signature raspberry mousse and raspberry coulis galaxy. Complete the high tea tradition with the vast collection of wines and cocktails.

From only IDR 300.000 nett/ 2 persons, ELITE High Tea package include:

Sweet

Raspberry mousse and Raspberry Coulis Galaxy

Peanut butter cheesecake

Matcha mousse topping with fruit

Mini fruit tartlet

Chocolate Thomston

Passion fruit Macaron

Lemongrass panna cotta

Coconut & raisin scones with clotted cream and Strawberry Jam

Savory

Smoked salmon finger sandwich, brown toast

Egg sandwich

Chicken BBQ sandwich in Bao

Tea & Coffee Selection.

Enroll Marriott Bonvoy and enjoy the privillege of 15% discounts.

Learn more here or call (+62) 778 5707999 / (+62) 812 7534 2162 for more information.

Contact: Rara Muthia Andini

Marketing Communications

Batam Marriott Hotel Harbour Bay

+62 822 8594 1991