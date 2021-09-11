Batanes, Babuyan Islands brace for Typhoon ‘Kiko’

SIGNAL No. 4 was raised in extreme Northern Luzon on Saturday as Typhoon “Kiko” is forecast to make landfall within the day, according to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

The affected areas are the Batan and Sabtang Islands in Batanes and the northeastern portion of Babuyan Islands, Pagasa said in its 8 a.m. bulletin.

Signal No. 3 is up over the northwestern portion of Babuyan Islands (Panuitan and Calayan Islands) while Signal No. 2 has been raised over the rest of Babuyan Islands.

Signal No. 1 is up over mainland Cagayan, Apayao and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Adams, Dumalneg, Bangui, Vintar, Carasi, Nueva Era, Piddig, Solsona, Burgos, Pasuquin, Bacarra, Laoag City, San Nicolas, Sarrat, Dingras and Pagudpud).

At 7 a.m., the typhoon’s eye was located over the coastal waters of Sabtang, Batanes, Pagasa said.

Moving north-northwestward at 15 kilometers per hour (kph), Kiko’s maximum sustained winds surged to 215 kph near the center and its gustiness has increased to 265 kph, it said.

Based on the weather bureau’s forecast track, the typhoon will move generally northward or north-northeastward beginning Sunday and pass over the sea east of Taiwan.



It will likely exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Sunday evening or early Monday.

Outside the PAR, the typhoon will move northward or north-northeastward over the East China Sea.

“Kiko is projected to maintain its strength while traversing the Babuyan-Batanes area in the next 12 hours but may begin weakening later today (Saturday) or Sunday,” the Pagasa bulletin said.

It is expected to bring heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Babuyan Islands and Batanes while moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are also likely over Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Abra, Apayao and Kalinga.

“The typhoon will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon (‘habagat’) bringing rains over Metro Manila, the rest of Ilocos Region and Cordillera Administrative Region and the western sections of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon in the next 24 hours,” Pagasa said.

It added that Kiko will further weaken throughout the forecast period as the typhoon interacts with the rugged terrain of Taiwan.