Batanes coronavirus-free no more

CAUAYAN CITY –– After more than six months of being free of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the island province of Batanes recorded its first case on Monday, local officials said.

Dr. Rio Magpantay, Department of Health regional director, on Tuesday said the patient is a locally stranded individual (LSI) who went home in Batanes on Sept. 22 via a Philippine Air Force chopper.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although asymptomatic, the man was isolated at the Batanes Resort while his condition is being “strictly observed and managed.”

All identified close contacts and other LSIs were placed under quarantine and are being strictly monitored by the provincial COVID-19 task group.

FEATURED STORIES

ZB



For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.



What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>