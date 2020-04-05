Batangas City councilor dies from COVID-19

SAN PEDRO CITY–A city councilor in the capital city of Batangas died, the first local official in the province known to have contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The Batangas information office, on Sunday, announced the passing of Nitoy Pastor, a Batangas City councilor.

The provincial government has not released any other information pertaining to the councilman’s death, although its records showed that Batangas City has the highest number of infection at 10, as of April 4.

Across the province, Batangas has recorded a total of 44 cases, as of April 4, of which five had died.

It was not immediately clear whether Pastor was already included in the said death toll.

Cases of infection were also traced to Tanauan City, Alitagtag, Calaca, Lian, Mabini, Padre Garcia, Lipa City, Sto. Tomas City, Lemery, Cuenca, Lobo, Nasugbu, and San Pascual.

In the province, 296 persons under investigation for the coronavirus disease were still either admitted in hospitals or under home quarantine.

