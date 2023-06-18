Batangas construction worker kills childhood friend, hurts live-in partner

LUCENA CITY – A construction worker stabbed his childhood friend to death and seriously injured his live-in partner early Sunday (June 18) after he caught them kissing inside their house in Malvar town in Batangas province.

Batangas police, in a report, said Fidel Mauricio Jr., 42, and his live-in partner, Glenda Bohol, 35, were having a drink with Ladislao Daria, 44, around 8 p.m. on Saturday (June 19) inside an apartment that they have been renting together in Barangay (village) Andres.

Two hours later, Mauricio went to bed and left the two who were still drinking.

At around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, Mauricio woke up and saw the naked Daria kissing Bohol inside their bathroom, the report said.

In a fit of rage, Mauricio grabbed a 16-inches long kitchen knife and repeatedly stabbed the duo.

The commotion caused the neighbors to call the police.

The responding cops arrested Mauricio and brought the victims to the hospital, but Daria was declared dead on arrival.

Bohol is still confined for further treatment.

The suspect was detained and is facing criminal charges.

