Batangas town mayor nabbed for illegal firearms undergoes inquest proceedings

MANILA, Philippines — The Batangas town mayor arrested for alleged illegal possession of firearms was presented for inquest proceedings before the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Mabini, Batangas Mayor Nilo Villanueva was presented by the Philippine National Police (PNP) to the DOJ to undergo inquest proceedings following his arrest last Saturday.

An inquest proceeding is a summary procedure to determine whether an individual arrested without a warrant will be released on account of a dismissal of charges, released for further preliminary investigation proceedings, or charged in court.

Lawyer Cipriano Asilo, legal counsel of Villanueva, said the mayor no longer asked for a formal preliminary investigation.

“Titingnan po namin yung magiging [we will wait for the] outcome [of the] ng inquest and then we will take the necessary legal action,” Asilo told reporters.

While waiting for the resolution, Asilo said Villanueva would remain under the custody of the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG).

Villanueva was arrested after a suspected explosive device was found in his home in Barangay Santo Tomas, in Batangas.

His brothers, Santo Tomas Barangay Chairman Bayani Villanueva and Oliver Villanueva were also arrested after authorities also seized firearms and ammunitions in their houses.

