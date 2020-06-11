“Batch 2019 ng Binibining Pilipinas Queens, nagbalik-tanaw sa kanilang crowning moment”

Isang taon na mula nang koronhan ang batch 2019 ng Binibining Pilipinas na sina Leren Mae Bautista, Aya Abesamis, Resham Saeed, Patricia Magtanong at Gazini Ganados.

Dahil postponed ang karamihan ng major beauty pageants ngayon, extended rin ang reign ng Pinay beauty queens na aktibo ngayon sa kanilang social media accounts.

Sa kanilang mga Instagram post, sabay sabay na nag throwback ng kanilang crowning moments ang Binibini Queens.

Una na dito si Leren Mae Bautista na nakapag uwi ng 2nd runner up placing sa Miss Globe Beauty pageant.

“365 days passed. What a year I might say! I couldn’t imagine myself being called a Binibini nor being crowned with one of the Binibining Pilipinas titles, pangarap ko lang yun noon e! I couldn’t have done all of this without my core group guiding me all the way. To all my family, relatives, friends and supporters who helped me light up the fire that somehow I was losing,” post ng 2019 Binibining Pilipinas Globe.

Si Aya Abesamis naman na humalili sa iniwang titulo ni Samantha Lo bilang Binibining Pilipinas Grand International, nanatiling grateful sa pagkakataon na ibinigay sa kanya ng Binibining Pilipinas.

“Live for the moments you can’t put into words.” And just like that, it’s been a year already. So fast I must say and yet I’m so grateful for it all. This definitely has been a heartfelt one of a kind experience from being crowned with my fellow sister Queens last June 9, 2019 to unexpected happenings and unmeasurable opportunities that came by all through out this reign.”

Ang Binibining Pilipinas Supranational 2019 na si Resham Saeed, binalikan na hindi hadlang ang religion at paniniwala sa pag abot sa pangarap.

“A year ago today, I shared a stage with 39 other women who just like myself, started their month long journey to not only win a title, but to conquer something deep within ourselves. Whether we knew it at the time or not we were all battling with our own demons and personal struggles. I never thought I would take part in a beauty pageant yet there I was, hoping to represent a unique perspective. What always kept me going was wanting to be one of the first few Filipino Muslim Women to represent the Philippines internationally.”

Ang Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental na si Emma Tiglao naman, aminadong miss na miss na ang kanyang Binibining Pilipinas sisters.

“Oh! How can I forget this day? The day wherein I gave you my biggest and most genuine smile. The day the stars aligned and turned my dream into reality. It was a long journey, but worth it! And it is just a testimony that no matter how long and hard your journey will be, as long as you have a warrior soul and great support system anything can be achieved. Happy Crownsary my dearest 2019 BBP Queens! Can’t wait to see you all and share chikas together.”

Si Patricia Magtanong na lumaban sa 2019 Miss International pageant hindi expected ang mahabang reign ng pageant dahil sa pandemic.

“Happy Anniversary! Not the reign we expected, but made the most out of the past year. Thank you for the privilege to be your queens! We’ll be around for a little longer!! Tiis tiis muna kayo samin. For now, I hope everyone’s staying safe and healthy! See you again in Araneta soon!

At si Gazini Ganados na huling Miss Universe Philippines ng Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc, idinaan sa walang hanggang pasasalamat ang kanyang Instagram post.

“Exactly one year ago today, my life changed forever. Feeling grateful as I vividly recall the precise moment I was crowned Miss Universe Philippines. To my team and to everyone who stood by me since day 1, all our sacrifices and hard work finally paid off. Our dream has become a reality! The past year has been very productive. The most memorable part of it was being able to use my platform to promote elderly care and the rights of older people.

“Biggest thanks to the people who supported me from Binibining Pilipinas and Miss Universe Organization (MUO). To all the organizations and brands I have worked with, all the charity work has transformed me and has become my purpose. I will forever cherish the experience.

“Thank you for being part of this amazing journey. I look forward to our future endeavors together! ‘Nay & ‘Tay in heaven, Thank you for your guidance. I know somehow I made you proud. Love, Gazini Ganados, Miss Universe Philippines 2019,” pahayag ni Gazini.

Sa ngayon, postponed until no further announcement kung itutuloy ang coronation night ng Binibining Pilipinas na naka takda sana gawin noong April 26, 2020.