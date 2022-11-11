Bato Dela Rosa Advice Gerald Bantag: “Don’t challenge the state”

Bato Dela Rosa Gives Some Advice Suspended BuCor Chief Gerald Bantag

Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa gives some advice to suspended Bureau of Correction (BuCor) Chief Gerald Bantag.

After Bantag made critical remarks about the administration, the senator admonished him. When Anthony “Ka Tunying” Taberna interviewed Bantag, Bantag reportedly stated that he would not surrender his life to the government if he was upset about what had happened to journalist Percy Lapid.

“Ipapahintulot ko bang makulong ako? P*tayin na lang ninyo ako kasi alam ko mangyayari sa akin do’n eh. ‘Di naman ako mga senador, mga nakulong na mga big-time na sabihing proteksyonan ‘yan. Na kung sasabihin nilang ako target nila? Magp*p*tayan na lang kami ng gobyernong ito,”said Bantag.

Bantag does not need to be afraid if he is innocent and should go before the court, Dela Rosa said in his statement. The senator also urged people to disregard what Bantag had said about the administration.

” You face the music. Harapin mo (ang kaso). Anyway, if you are really innocent, you will be set free,” said Dela Rosa.

” Mahirap maghamon ng estado. You don’t challenge the state. Kung gusto mo panindigan ang pananalita mong ganyan, then magpakalalaki ka. Panindigan mo ang sinasabi mo,” he added.

Dela Rosa claims that if the former senator Leila de Lima is concerned for her safety, he might likewise be detained in the PNP Custodial Center. Dela Rosa, who also served as the head of the BuCor, has not yet received a response from Bantag.

Bantag directs the NBP as the head of BuCor. The suspended official had earlier denied having any part in Lapid’s passing and claimed he stood to earn nothing from it. Dela Rosa claimed that despite the fact that he and Bantag served as BuCor officials in the Duterte administration, he does not personally know the newly suspended BuCor chief.

