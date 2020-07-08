Bato on anti-terror law: ‘Why fear about possible abuse’

MANILA, Philippines — “Why fear about the possible abuse?”

Former police chief and now Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa raised this question on Wednesday as he continued to defend the recently signed anti-terror law.

ADVERTISEMENT

He even dared critics to cite at least one example of abuse by law enforcers when the old Human Security Act of 2007 was being enforced.

“After 15 years, can you cite to me an example na inabuso ng kapulisan at kasundaluhan yung (that the police and military abused the) Human Security Act? Hindi, so why fear? Why fear about the possible abuse?” dela Rosa said in an interview over ABS-CBN News Channel’s Headstart.

FEATURED STORIES

“Ang mga pulis naman at sundalo ay takot din yang mawalan ng trabaho dahil mayroong mga safeguards na nakalagay sa batas na ito. Mas mabigat ang safeguards na nilagay ngayon dito,” he pointed out.

(The police and the military are also afraid to lose their job because there are safeguards here in this law. Stricter safeguards have been provided here now)

The senator urged the public to believe the intent of the law based on the explanation of the authors of the law, instead of listening to false interpretations of some people.

And to critics of the law, Dela Rosa had this to say, be “positive” or you will always have apprehensions if you always see the negative side.

He also reiterated that the new anti-terror law clearly states that the definition of terrorism does not cover advocacy, dissent, protest, work stoppage, and other similar exercise of civil and political rights.

“So kung magpapalabas ka ng dissent hindi ka pakikialaman, terorista ka na pala. Pag nagpalabas ka ng dissent, nag protesta ka, terorista ka na pala. Klaro man ang sinabi ng batas na yun, hindi kasama,” he stressed.

(So if you dissent or protest, you will now be considered a terrorist? The law is clear that that is not covered.)

ADVERTISEMENT

JPV

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ