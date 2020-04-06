Bato’s man in Abra gunned down

BAGUIO CITY — A former village chief in Abra province, who is the provincial coordinator of Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, was shot dead at 8:15 p.m. on Palm Sunday (April 6), the police said.

Leo Barbosa, 42, of Guimba village in San Juan town, was talking with his cousin, Ford Trinidad, when he left his house to take a telephone call and was shot.

Barbosa’s wife found her husband sprawled on the ground with a wound above his left ear and rushed him to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Police recovered a cartridge case fired from a rifle.

Barbosa had just finished distributing donations for COVID-19 relief at the village.

