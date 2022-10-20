BATTS Announces ‘The Nightline’ Tour Dates, Shares New Video for ‘Linger’

Tanya Batt, the singer-songwriter known mononymously as BATTS, released her second album The Nightline earlier this month after previewing it with Sharon Van Etten collaboration ‘Blue’ along with the Deep Sea Diver-assisted ‘Linger’. Now, she’s announced a pair of headline shows in Victoria to help launch the record, following support slots for Van Etten’s own tour later this year.

Batt will play one headline show at Howler in Melbourne on Friday, 13th January before another at Theatre Royal in Castlemaine the following evening. To coincide with the announcement, Batt has also shared a new video for ‘Linger’ directed by Izzie Austin and Tom Dunphy that sees her belting out the song alone in a car wash. Watch that below.

BATTS – ‘Linger’

[embedded content]

“I find car washes very cathartic”, Batt said of the accompanying video. “You take in your dirty car, and you’re stuck in this space for four minutes. I always choose a song I can sing along really loud to and just process some emotions. No one can see me and I can just yell or cry and just experience that moment. Then when the washers move up and my car is clean and the light goes green, I feel a bit lighter. I felt like it was a perfect companion to this song.”

In December, Batt will support Van Etten for three shows: at the Tivoli in Brisbane on Saturday, 3rd December and then at Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre on Thursday, 8th and Friday, 9th December.

BATTS Tour Dates

Saturday, 3rd December – The Tivoli, Brisbane (supporting Sharon Van Etten) Tickets

Thursday, 8th December – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne (supporting Sharon Van Etten) SOLD OUT

Friday, 9th December – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne (supporting Sharon Van Etten) Tickets

Friday, 13th January 2023 – Howler, Melbourne (album launch) Tickets

Saturday, 14th January 2023 – Theatre Royal, Castlemaine (album launch) Tickets

Further Reading

Sharon Van Etten Announces 2022 Australian Tour