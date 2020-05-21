“‘Bawal Lumabas’ of Kim Chiu gains 10 million views across social media platforms in one day”

Kim Chiu’s ‘Bawal Lumabas (The Classroom Song)” is officially a Philippine summer hit!

Kim Chiu took to social media to extend her gratitude after her latest single “Bawal Lumabas (The Classroom Song)” achieved 10 million views across social media platforms in one day.

“Good morning classmates!!! More than 10 million views across social media platforms for BAWAL LUMABAS THE CLASSROOM SONG!!! Maraming salamat classmates,” Kim posted.

[embedded content]

According to the singer-actress, she learned a lot during the process of releasing the song.

“#Acceptance tanggapin mo ang pagkakamali mo. #Courage harapin mo ng buo ang situation at ang mga tao sa paligid mo. #Kindness kahit anong ibato sayo. Tignan mo parin na mabuti silang tao. Never loose faith in humanity. Always choose to be kind. And #Faith tiwala sa Panginoon na kahit anong mangyari hinding hindi ka niya pababayaan. Kutyain ka man ng lahat. Wag mo lang itigil ang pagdadasal,” she said.

READ: Kim Chiu to release new single on her birthday

The song will be available on all digital platforms on Monday, May 25.