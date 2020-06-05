MANILA, Philippines, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Bayani Brew, a social enterprise that helps Filipino farmers via its organically farmed drinks, donated 25,000 pieces of protective masks and almost PhP 400,000 worth of products to frontliners of 20 hospitals in Metro Manila and Bulacan, Philippines.



Bayani Brew: Keeping the Filipino Bayanihan Spirit Alive

“We are not a big company yet, but we believe that we all have to take part in the ongoing effort to recover from the turmoil that this pandemic has brought upon us” says Ron Dizon, Co-Founder of Bayani Brew.

They also partnered with feeding programs such as Frontline Feeders PH to provide nutrition to frontliners and distributed healthy and nourishing drinks.

The enterprise supports small-scale farmers based in and around the Gawad Kalinga Enchanted Farm in Bulacan. They are the makers of farm fresh craft tea drinks by brewing Lemongrass Pandan, Sweet Potato Leaves and Moringa Dalandan. These drinks are not only delicious and refreshing; they can provide up to 100% daily dose of Vitamins C, A and Iron.

While this pandemic has made it extra challenging for a social enterprise like Bayani Brew, they are still committed to provide healthier and more nutritious choices to consumers while uplifting the lives of Filipino farmers.

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200605/2822581-1?lang=0