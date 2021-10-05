Bayani Fernando eyes return as Marikina mayor, files CoC

MARIKINA 1st District Rep. Bayani Fernando filed his certificate of candidacy (CoC) before the city's Commission on Elections (Comelec), said the local public information office (PIO) on Tuesday.

Fernando, who is running under the National People's Coalition (NPC) party, will be up against incumbent Marcelino “Marvy” Teodoro who has yet to file his CoC.

Fernando and his wife Maria Lourdes had a combined term of 18 years or from 1992 to 2010 as mayor of Marikina.

Under the Fernandos' leadership, Marikina was transformed from a sleepy, semi-agricultural third-class municipality into a model city and the recipient of many awards and distinctions.

One of the awards received by Marikina was the “cleanest and greenest city in the entire Philippines” under Fernando. Marikina was the first local government to become a “Hall of Famer” in that category in 2008.

Fernando was then dubbed as Marikina's version of Lee Kuan Yew, the former prime minister of Singapore, due to public admiration for his achievements in the city.