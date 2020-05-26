“Bb. Pilipinas 2020 pageant postponed”

The Binibining Pilipinas 2020 pageant has been postponed a second time due to the ongoing threat of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Photo credit: Bb. Pilipinas (Official) FB Page

The Binibining Pilipinas 2020 pageant has been postponed a second time due to the continuing threat of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) made the announcement through an official statement on its Facebook page on Monday, May 25.

In the statement, the BPCI said it “recognizes the pressing and urgent need to protect the health and safety of the candidates, their families and friends, all the passionate pageant supporters, and the general public.”

“Our plans to reschedule the pageant activities shall depend on guidelines and regulations that will be issued by the government in the coming months,” it said.

“Rest assured that BPCI still intends to hold the pageant with its partners and sponsors as soon as the situation permits,” BPCI added.

The Bb. Pilipinas 2020 was originally scheduled to take place in April, before it was postponed to May 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.