BBH Greater China ETF Investor Survey: Greater China ETF Market Grows as Product Platform Expands and Investors Evolve UsageBrown_Brothers_Harriman_Logo_J.jpg

BBH is an independent, global financial services firm founded in 1818 and headquartered in New York City. It counts among its clients institutions, privately-held companies, families and wealthy individuals which it serves through its three business lines: Investor Services, Investment Management and Private Banking. The firm is known for its exceptional client service and selectivity.

BBH’s Investor Services business provides cross-border custody, accounting, administration, execution and advanced technology services to many of the world’s leading asset managers and financial

institutions. BBH’s Investment Management and Private Banking businesses manage public and private securities portfolios, advise banking clients on strategic direction, provide debt financing and banking services and offer trust and estate services.

BBH, including BBH Investor Services, operates in over 90 markets worldwide from 18 offices. BBH employs approximately 6,000 professionals. For more information, please visit

www.bbh.com.

