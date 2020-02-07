BCDA assures safety for Tarlac villages around quarantine zone

CLARK FREEPORT –– The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) on Friday assured the local government of Capas town in Tarlac province that it would address the concerns raised about converting the Athletes’ Village at New Clark City (NCC) into a quarantine zone for repatriated Filipinos.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III earlier said the facility was offered by the BCDA as an isolation area for Filipinos returning from China’s City of Wuhan in Hubei province, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus (nCoV).

In a statement, Leilani Barlongay-Macasaet, BCDA vice president for corporate communication, said all preventive and precautionary measures are being put in place to ensure that the adjacent communities of NCC and all Capaseños are kept safe and protected.

The BCDA has full jurisdiction over NCC where the Athletes’ Village, which was used during the 30th Southeast Asian Games, is situated.

Capas town Mayor Reynaldo Catacutan has asked President Duterte and Duque to reconsider its plan to use the Athletes’ Village as an isolation site, saying the local government has not been consulted about it./lzb

