BCDA head is new deputy chief implementer vs Covid-19

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has designated Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) Chief Vivencio “Vince” Dizon as deputy chief implementer of the government’s response against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic in the country.
Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, by the authority of the President, issued a memorandum designating Dizon.
Presidential peace adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. is chief implementer of the government’s coronavirus response.
“BCDA President Vince Dizon is the New Deputy Chief Implementer of the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease),” Medialdea said in a text message.
BCDA is a state-run development corporation.