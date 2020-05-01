BCDA’s Dizon named as COVID-19 deputy chief executor

MANILA, Philippines — Bases and Conversion Development Authority (BCDA) President Vince Dizon has been named as deputy chief implementer of the government’s COVID-19 response.
In a memorandum dated May 1 and signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Dizon will work under Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process and chief implementer of the government’s coronavirus response Carlito Galvez Jr.
Apart from his new post and being the BCDA chief, Dizon is also President Rodrigo Duterte’s Presidential Adviser for Flagship Programs and Projects.
