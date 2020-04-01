BCS 2020 Launches Global Solicitation of Speech Topics

BEIJING, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The Beijing Cyber Security Conference (BCS), hosted by Qi-Anxin, together with RSAC, has recently staged a cybersecurity summit on the cloud with 10,000 participants, which is the first of its kind in the world. The event gathered top-notch cybersecurity experts from China, the United States, Russia, Israel, Japan, and South Korea, over the vast Pacific Ocean, to have dialogues and cooperation. As the herald of BCS 2020, this global event had one main forum and three technology-centered parallel sessions. Participating experts were all online at the same time despite the fact that they were in different time zone across the world. They shared insights from the three perspectives of strategies, development of the industry, and technological progress, exploring new opportunities for the global cybersecurity industry. During the event the BCS organizing committee launched a global solicitation of speech topics for BCS 2020.

Topics submitted can be in the following fields of the cybersecurity industry and beyond: development of the cybersecurity industry, key infrastructure security, digitalization, 5G security, artificial intelligence, cloud security, security of the industrial Internet, smart city, and other cutting-edge technologies and research directions.

The BCS represents what Beijing has to say about global cybersecurity. Known as “Davos of the cybersecurity industry”, it is a top-level global cybersecurity event held in the Eastern Hemisphere, hosted by Qi-Anxin, the largest cybersecurity company in China, together with China Electronics Corporation, the Internet Society of China, the Cybersecurity Association of China, China Institute of Communications, and China Association for Friendship. It aims at building a world-class platform for exchanges within the cybersecurity industry; promoting communication and cooperation between relevant government entities, enterprises, education institutions, research institutes, and users; and contributing to the further, high-quality, and long-term development of the industry.

Last year, BCS 2019 gathered an audience of over 400 under the theme of “Security: Built-in DNA”, including 20 members of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and leading figures in the industry from over 70 renowned universities, institutes, and enterprises of more than 30 countries. BCS 2019 featured three global summits, 40 forums within the cybersecurity industry, more than 500 keynote speeches, and various activities under nine top-level cybersecurity brands, as well as technological demonstrations in a 6,000m2 exhibition area for professionals. With a focus on responses to global cyber risks, participants shared insights on forward-looking cybersecurity technologies and development trends in the industry, doing their bit for the communication and cooperation between peers in the cybersecurity industry worldwide.

2020 Beijing Cyber Security Conference (BCS 2020) will be held in Beijing during August 25–27, 2020. It will gather heavyweights in the cybersecurity industry from all over the world to discuss hot topics such as information security and global cyberspace governance in the new situation, security risks brought about by new technologies, and the empowerment of the cybersecurity industry by the digital economy and new infrastructure. Now, we would like to invite cybersecurity professionals from around the world to offer their insights and proposals for the event and come to the event to share their wisdom and discuss the opportunities and challenges for the industry with global peers.

Instructions for submission

1. Topics can be in the following aspects or beyond:

Development of the industry, key infrastructure security, digitalization, 5G security, cloud security, security awareness raising, talent training, security of the Internet of Things, cryptography, ID security, privacy security, data security, artificial intelligence, security of industrial Internet, code security, threat intelligence, security planning and development, international cooperation, civilian-military integration, cybersecurity legislation, fight against and governance of cybercrimes, smart energy, smart education, smart city, vulnerabilities, application encryption, attack and defense, compliance (classified protection 2.0), blockchain, automation, UEBA, SD-WAN, situation awareness, internal threat, the human factor, zero trust, mobile security, SOAR, supply chain security, DevSecOps, fintech, and other cutting-edge technologies and research work.

2. The duration of speech on each topic is 30 minutes.

3. Please submit your proposed topic with a brief description, a bio of yourself, and your contact information. (Click https://bcs.qianxin.com/2020/cfp/en.html to download submission template).

4. Your submission must not have been published or delivered on any other occasion.

5. Please submit your proposal to bcs-topics@qianxin.com.

For more information, please visit https://bcs.qianxin.com/.

