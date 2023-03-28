BD and A*STAR collaborate to Advance Ultra-High Dimensional Analysis in Flow Cytometry for Immunology Research

SINGAPORE, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Becton Dickinson Holdings Pte Ltd (BD), a global leader in life science technologies, and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Singapore’s lead public sector R&D agency, have announced an extended research partnership that will focus on deep immunophenotyping of human tissues using spectral flow cytometry panels to bring forth discoveries that can be translated into positive healthcare outcomes.

Spectral flow cytometry is the latest advancement in flow cytometry that allows researchers to expand the number of detectable parameters. An expanded spectral flow panel size allows the maximisation of biologically relevant information from a limited starting material. With the greater depth of immunophenotyping comes the ability to characterise the immune status of the patient more comprehensively, either broadly to capture more cell types across different lineages, or deeply into select cell populations.

In a previous partnership between the A*STAR Singapore Immunology Network (A*STAR SIgN) and BD signed in 2016, a whole leukocyte panel comprising 35 markers with 26 fluorophores was generated using the sentinel approach. This partnership validated BD Biosciences’ prototype reagents and expanded the scope of biological data that could be acquired via flow cytometry. This successfully led to fast tracking of other high-parameter flow cytometry panels that have been used to investigate responses to immuno-therapy, as well as the human immune response to COVID-19. With this previous partnership as a basis, the research team aims to expand the possible panel size up to 43 markers without using the sentinel approach by utilising specialised cell analyser equipment from BD.

Leveraging scientific know-how from both A*STAR and BD, two spectral flow cytometry panels for deep immunophenotyping of human samples will also be designed and optimised via marker-fluorophore combinations. These panels will focus on markers of interest in immunology and cancer, and contribute to A*STAR’s translational research in the fields of immuno-oncology and pediatric allergy.

Through this collaboration, the research team aims to achieve the highest quality in the acquisition of single cell biological data acquired in the space of high dimensional polychromatic flow cytometry panels while also making the data analysis significantly easier with a lower barrier of entry and know-how required. These panels will serve as a foundation to build other related flow panels, reduce the development time required to create new high dimensional spectral panels, as well as improve the consistency and reproducibility of the flow cytometry data for A*STAR SIgN and the research ecosystem.

Prof Lam Kong Peng, Executive Director at A*STAR SIgN, said, “Building on our earlier partnership with BD Bioscience in high dimensional flow cytometry, we are excited to dive deeper into the immune system in our cancer and allergy studies to advance health discoveries that will benefit Singapore and beyond.”

“This collaboration will focus on utilizing the latest advancements in spectral flow cytometry, such as the BD FACSymphonyTM A5 SE Cell Analyzer unit, to perform deep immunophenotyping of human tissues, with the goal of making discoveries that can improve healthcare outcomes. We are thrilled to continue our partnership with A*STAR SIgN and contribute to the fields of immuno-oncology and pediatric allergy”, said Bob Balderas, Vice President of Biological Sciences, BD.

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of healthTM by improving medical discovery, diagnostics, and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of healthcare by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for healthcare providers. BD and its 77,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians’ care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers’ capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety, and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

Established in 2006, the mission of A*STAR Singapore Immunology Network (A*STAR SIgN) is to advance human translational immunology research, contribute scientific knowledge and make innovative discoveries in immune-based therapeutics and technologies so as to improve lives and further socio-economic growth. A*STAR SIgN is home to ~150 researchers comprising of renowned Principal Investigators, post-doctoral fellows and support staff working under the directorship of Professor Lam Kong Peng. A*STAR SIgN also contributes to nurturing and retaining research talents to help build up the research ecosystem in Singapore.

A*STAR SIgN research activities are broadly categorized into three main focus areas: Immuno-Oncology, Immune Potential, Regulation & Ageing and Immuno-Pathology. Our research groups are supported by a strong in-house cluster of cutting-edge technology platforms. Through partnership with hospitals and companies, A*STAR SIgN is also committed to translate research findings into clinical and commercial applications. All in all, A*STAR SIgN is working towards contributing to an enriching and vibrant research environment in Singapore. For more information about A*STAR SIgN, please visit www.a-star.edu.sg/sign .

The Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) is Singapore’s lead public sector R&D agency. Through open innovation, we collaborate with our partners in both the public and private sectors to benefit the economy and society. As a Science and Technology Organisation, A*STAR bridges the gap between academia and industry. Our research creates economic growth and jobs for Singapore, and enhances lives by improving societal outcomes in healthcare, urban living, and sustainability. A*STAR plays a key role in nurturing scientific talent and leaders for the wider research community and industry. A*STAR’s R&D activities span biomedical sciences to physical sciences and engineering, with research entities primarily located in Biopolis and Fusionopolis. For ongoing news, visit www.a-star.edu.sg.

