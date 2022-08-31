BE OPEN Launches #BEOPENCleanEnergy Open Call to support UN’s SDG7: Affordable and Clean Energy

LONDON, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — BE OPEN, a creative think-tank founded by the international entrepreneur and philanthropist Elena Baturina, is launching its next global open call across social media. With open calls, by asking the participants to share their vision in the most graphic form, BE OPEN aims to identify innovative approaches, and build creative bonds for people around the globe.

The new open call #BEOPENCleanEnergy is dedicated to promoting the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, and in particular focuses on SDG7, calling to “ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all”.

Energy lies at the heart of both the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. Ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all will open a new world of opportunities for billions of people through new economic opportunities and jobs, better education and health, more sustainable, equitable and inclusive communities, and greater protections from climate change.

In order to encourage more people take action, and join sustainable initiatives worldwide, we suggest posting visuals that represent a cleaner, safer, happier and more sustainable world, achievable with affordable and clean energy. What picture or artwork, or photograph of today represents that better future for you, and inspires you to move forward?

Please share your positive vision with the global community by joining our #BEOPENCleanEnergy Instagram open call.

The entries will close September 30, 2022. BE OPEN Community members will then select the winning post from a shortlist of submissions with the highest number of likes by Instagram users. The winner will receive a €300 prize.

BE OPEN believes that the ability for creative interpretation is not confined within the art and design industry. The series of online challenges reach out to those creative minds around the globe, who keep their eyes open, see inspiration in the everyday life, and are able to transform it with their own unique vision.

BE OPEN is a global initiative to foster creativity and innovation, a think-tank whose mission is to promote people and ideas today to build solutions for tomorrow. It is a cultural and social initiative founded by philanthropist, businesswoman and entrepreneur Elena Baturina.