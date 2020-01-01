“Bea Alonzo admits changes in life after loving herself”

Bea Alonzo welcomed 2020 in Germany.

With all the challenges she has faced this year, Bea Alonzo learned one thing and that is loving herself first.

The Kapamilya star reminded her Instagram followers of the importance of self love and pointed out that her relationship towards other people changed as she learned to value herself.

“As I began to love myself, my relationship with everyone changed. Them not loving you does not mean you are unlovable. It does not mean you can never be loved or you are unloved. Repeat this to yourself when you need it most,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

One big controversy that Bea faced last year was her breakup with actor Gerald Anderson.