“Bea Alonzo and Alden Richards spotted in Thailand”

Filipino fans got excited when they spotted Bea Alonzo and Alden Richards in Thailand recently.

Netizens shared clips and snapshots of them at the airport.

“My gosh, Bea Alonzo and Alden Richards at Suvarnabhumi Airport [in] Thailand. Na-starstruck lang jud ko (Na-starstruck talaga ako),” netizen Jenifer Patagnan posted on her Facebook page.

It is not clear though what project Bea and Alden will be doing in Thailand.

This is not the first time that two big stars from different networks joined forces for a project.

In 2019, Alden previously worked with Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo in the film Hello, Love, Goodbye while Bea teamed up with Dingdong Dantes in the 2013 movie She’s the One.